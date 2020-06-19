The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 19th June 2020

On Friday’s show, Richard Cooke on the return, in some format, of the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival, Kilkenomics and Subtitle Film Festival in November. The role of the EU in the management of Covid 19, we talk with Vice President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness. Dr Paula Greally on flu vaccines for 2- 12 year olds and more on blue screens and sleep. Sean Reidy Former CEO of the JFK Trust and Paul Cuddihy former Councillor reflect on the lives of Jean Kennedy Smith and Vera Lynn. Tom Sweeney finds out about the two sisters from Callan who was looking for yesterday and anticipation grows as we hear Taoiseach Leo Varadker is expected to announce further relaxation of Covid restrictions. Plus hairdresser Kieran O’Gorman on the reopening of hairdressers