The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday, 22nd July 2022

Edwina Grace is broadcasting live from the Butler Gallery to celebrate the final day of a successful week of Traveller Pride in Kilkenny. Volunteers Helena Power and Holly Kearns, both members of the Traveller Community, also joined us on this.

Sue Dillon is looking for some help with Ukranian visitors in Thomastown.

The Mayor of Kilkenny, David Fitzgerald, pays tribute to his uncle, Kieran Crotty, who served five times as Mayor of Kilkenny. Kieran passed away today.

Edwina Grace was out and about to get the reaction of the public to the shelving of AIBs plans to go cashless in Tullow.

And our Friday Panel, Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler, look back at another eventful week with events such as the death of Kieran Crotty, Traveller Pride Week and more.