The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 26th February 2021

The Way It Is

On Friday’s Show,

Today, oh they are at it again, Waterford County Council have passed a motion unanimously in favour of raising the Waterford Kilkenny Boundary again, Green Party Waterford County Cllr Jody Power and Cllr Andrew McGuinness discuss this.

Food Blogger Trisha Hennessy on Food to boost the immune system and something tasty for the weekend,

Domhnall Doyle with a news story from this day last year,

Dr Paula Greally on the year of the pandemic,

A new song from the talented Burnchurch, Saidbh Ní Casaide tells all,

And carbon monoxide monitors to help make our schools safer, Peter Murphy on this.