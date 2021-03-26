The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 26th March 2021

The Way It Is;

Windgap opens up for Daffodil Day for takeaways and a great community buzz, Julie O Brien tells us about how Lakeside Tearooms have been raising money for the Irish Cancer Society this Daffodil Day,

We go to China to talk to Philip Bryan from Callan who teaches English in China to hear how he has been getting on,

Food Blogger Trisha Hennessy is talking Fish and delicious dishes,

We have some learnings from Covid with Primary School Principal Simon Lewis and Highbank Orchard’s Julie Calder-Potts,

And Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week in Politics.