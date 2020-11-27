The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 27th November 2020

On Friday’s Show,

In our series, what has Europe ever done for us, we ask what has Europe Ever done for Young People?

Sinead Dowling talks New Artist Bursary Scheme

GP Dr Paula Greally will do her usual house call, she is talks about flu and Covid 19 vaccines

Ken McGuire has been talking to a brand new food entrepreneur and some yoga teachers,

Local winners in the Royal Irish Institute of Architects of Ireland Awards, Beibhinn Smith and Juliette Bosschaert chat to Sue.

Philip Sheppard on that record breaking Chinese vase sold at Sheppard’s auction in Durrow,