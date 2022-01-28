The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 28th January 2022

The Way It Is;

On Friday’s show,

Keith Foley chats about a Pull a Van for Dan, a fundraiser that he organised to remember his Dad Dan. All funds raised will go to Solas Cancer Support Centre, Waterford.

We meet Tess Arbez, member of the Irish Winter Olympian who is in Bejing for the games and whose grandad was born in Carlow.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty on the new pedestrian bridge that opened in Castlecomer this morning.

Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back at the highlights of the week – Fishermen and the Russians, CAMHS, Rise in cost of living and much more.

We hear from Patrick Murphy, CEO of South and West Disherman’s Association and a Cork fisherman, who is one of the fishermen who are taking on the might of the Russian navy.

John McDarby of Carlow County Council talks about Tess Arbez’s Carlow-born grandfather.