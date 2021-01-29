The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 29th January 2021

On Friday’s Show,

Today as the AstraZeneca vaccine is finally approved for use in the EU, Sue talks to South MEP Mick Wallace on this,

Also today our regular house call from Dr Paula Greally as she gives us the latest on Covid

Mark Dunne General Manager at Mount Juliet has much to be happy with, retaining a Michelin Star for the Lady Helen and hosting the Irish Open this year,

The lovely Andrew from Operation Transformation and his husband Jay on their story,

Cllr Chap Cleere on the possibility of the New Tech University for the South East being headquartered in Kilkenny,

Shannon Redmond tells us about college during lock-down,

And we finally get down to St Patrick’s Close in Mullinavat and chat to Amanda O’Keefe winner of the small estate in Kilkenny County Council’s tidy estates.