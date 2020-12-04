The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 4th December 2020

On Friday’s Show,

Revise.ie add wellness classes to their online offering to students Carl Lynch and Fergal Brennan chat to Sue all about the wellness classes and why they are good for the students,

Our Shannon Redmond takes the plunge on air tomorrow night, she will be crossing over from the production desk to tell us about her plans for Saturday Night Party.

In our Enough is Enough, 16 days campaign against domestic abuse, Sergeant Elaine Dalton and Megan Berry from St Catherine’s will be with us on psychological abuse,

Dr Paula Greally on the high local Covid figures and rolling out the vaccine,

Cllr Fergal Browne on Remembering Michael Abbey,

And the final episode in our series What has Europe Ever done for us? Today asking what has Europe ever done for Women?