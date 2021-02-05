The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 5th February 2021

The Way It Is

On Friday’s Show,

Shakur Roche tells Sue about the huge pike fish he caught in the canal in Bagenalstown Co. Carlow,

Shauna McHugh paid a visit to the ‘Little Steps Creche’ in Cillin Hill, Kilkenny to talk to them about their ‘Virtual Day of Action’

Dr. Paula Greally talks of the anxiety regarding over 70’s vaccination’s and what is going to happen,

Carol O Neill, Audiologist in Specsavers Carlow on Tinnitus and it’s possible link to COVID 19,

Gavin and John Carroll, father and son on their cover of the Cat Steven’s song ‘Father and Son’ they recorded together,

And We have Tommy Kinsella from up the mountains on dog walkers and why keeping dogs on leads is important in the mountains.