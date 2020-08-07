The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 7th August 2020

On Friday’s show Professor Gerry Killeen of UCC, who is an expert in viruses and disease, on the latest worrying spread of Covid-19 in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Dave O’Neill, Chairman of Graigue Ballycallan GAA Club is prepared to put health first and ensure a Covid -19 secure space rather than pursue GAA sports right now.

August is the bicentenary of the birth of John Tyndall- renowned Carlow physicist, and Sue takes a walk along the Tyndall Way from Leighlinbridge to Ballinabrannagh along the River Barrow

We have our regular slot with Carlow GP Dr Paula Greally who focuses on the latest outbreaks of Covid-19

Music for babies and toddlers is being streamed on online beginning today and is being provided by Music Generation Kilkenny in collaboration with Kilkenny Library and Sínead Blanchfield Development Officer tells us more

Finally ‘Smart Villages’ is an event taking place on Thursday 13th August in Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and community groups and small businesses are invited to attend to discuss future options for rural communities. It’s a Kilkenny Leader initiative and CEO Declan Rice joins us to tell us more.