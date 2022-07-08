The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 8th July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

As All Ireland fever mounts we hear from a firm supporter of the Black and Amber who will be watching the All Ireland in Belgrade, Darko Polimac tells Sue all about his excitement for it.

Our Friday panel Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back on the week that was.

We meet the new General Manager at Lyrath Estate, Andrew Phelan. He tells us his plans for the hotel.

Edward Hayden brings some BBQ tips as we head into a weekend of sunshine.

MEP Grace O Sullivan – are gas and nuclear sustainable?

Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com on the weather ahead, is it too good to be true?

Robbie Dowling tells us about his first interview with the great Brian Cody.