The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 8th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

Freezing cold churches? Will masses have to be cancelled because churches won’t be able to afford the heating? Fr Dan Carroll chats with Sue on this.

Welcome to America, Tom Britton on the rush to visit the states after the long gap,

Michael Walsh on yesterdays Kilkenny County Final and the departure of Colin Fennelly from inter-county hurling,

School principal Sean O hArgáin on the scramble for substitute teachers,

Teresa O’Hanlon puts away her baking tins and oven gloves after 25 years at the Old Schoolhouse Café in Inistioge,

And the 6th programme in our series about Trees. So far, we have visited a sawmill, a wood chip depot, an apple orchard and explored the role of trees in the making of music. Today we toss up some of the ‘whys’ and ‘why nots’ of planting trees and chat with Barry Comiskey a retired forester who used to visit farmers and talk to them about trees, Jim Carroll a farmer from Castlecomer who has forestry on his farm and Nicholas Sweetman a farmer and director of the Irish Wood Producers.