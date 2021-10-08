The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 8th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

On Friday’s show

The Credit Union’s say they will fill the gap left by the banks that have closed for good in local towns today, Sue speaks to Tom McWey of St Canice’s Credit Union on this,

Edwina hears what people have had to say about the bank closures, she took to the streets of Callan earlier today,

Berna Boran from Castlecomer, former Muslim School Principal on her book that is to be launched tomorrow,

Sean Butler and Pat O Neill review the week and look forward to the Budget and more,

Lollipop man and member of Carlow Choral Society Stephen Harland tells us what its like to be back singing,

and A chance to sign up to crew one of those tall ships, Daragh Sheridan tells all.