The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 9th October 2020

The Way it Is with Sue Nunn,

On Friday’s Show,

Neil Riley consultant Ear Nose and Throat surgeon on where we are at with the virus.

Shauna McHugh has been talking with people down town about the prospect of the whole country returning to lock down or level 5.

Pat Crotty Owner of Paris Texas on the toll on cafes, bars and restaurants and outdoor eating as they do in the rest of Europe,

Anne Barbour on business in The Butterslip Gift Shop and Kilkenny Day

Dr Paula Greally, Carlow GP and member of the college of general practitioners on flu vaccines and more

The final in our series of Zoom Bop confinement monologues, It’s a Place in The Sun with Eithne O Reilly

Carlow woman, cyclist, mindfulness teacher living in Connemara Caitriona Nic Ghiollaphadraigh on her book Against the Wind and her life out west