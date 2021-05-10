The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 10th May 2021

The Way It Is;

Kilkenny Castle amongst other OPW properties opened again today Sue talks to Anne Teehan of the Castle,

Dr Kieran Harkin, originally from Tullow now a Dublin GP tells us about the organisation which he co-funded to lobby for vaccine equity,

Sue catches up with Hairstylist Kieran O’Gorman and some locals on the reopening of hair salons today,

Caller Deirdre McCabe tells us the story behind the stone wall in Kilfera,

Pat Durkin brings us The Bird of The Month for May, The Willow Warbler,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on reopening and how we are all coping,

And Monica Hayes brings us some more Nore Vision.