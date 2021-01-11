The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 11th January 2021

Sue is back with us for The Way It Is,

On Monday’s Show,

The Principal of the Mother of Fair Love special school in Kilkenny, Marion O’Driscoll on how the children are doing,

Joan Burton former Leader and Labour party Minister on the mother and baby homes leaked report and her own experience of adoption,

Mount Carmel in Callan had their first vaccinations this morning, Fergus Keane tells us more,

Caller, Derek on pressure on the HSE home care services locally,

Anne Slattery, General Manager of St. Luke’s Hospital on the situation in St. Luke’s,

Monica Hayes’ Women’s Bits, Marie Coyne tells us about her love for travel,

And American Susan Mosse on the dangerous drama unfolding in her country