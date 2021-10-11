The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 11th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s Show,

Sue attended that press briefing from the search site in Kildare this morning. We hear from Inspector John Fitzgerald at the site on a foggy eerie morning,

Ned Quinn tells us who Dick ‘Drug’ Walsh was and why a statue of him was unveiled in Mooncoin over the weekend,

County librarian Josephine Coyne tells us about Bookville Kilkenny,

Domhnall Doyle on what’s been or hasn’t been leaked from the Budget,

What students hope to gain from this year budget and an insight into IT Carlow’s Freshers Week,

Edwina has been out and about with the mic to hear what some people she met on the streets would like to see in Budget 2022

and we go over to our weekly series all about trees. This week Monica Hayes visits a forest where the trees are being thinned and ends up in a sawmill. The recordings are edited together for this programme that showcases the local timber economy and explains the concept of sustainable forestry management