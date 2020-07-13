Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 13th July 2020
On Monday’s show, Kilkenny woman Nora Brennan on being selected by Words Ireland to receive professional literary mentoring over the next eight months. Our Physiotherapist Sinead Gavin on Post-Covid exhaustion and how to deal with it. Ian Lumley, Built Environment & Heritage Officer in An Taisce on historic buildings at risk in Kilkenny and Carlow. ‘Lets stop using single-use plastics’, asks Simon Ruddy of The Cusp Initiative. We have our weekly installment in our Women’s stories and Simon Lewis, Principal of Carlow Educate Together has a rant about back to school plans or the lack of them from the Department of Education