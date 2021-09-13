The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 13th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

Davey Cashin of the Kilkennys and KCLR is in Denmark for a short tour, he tells Sue how he is getting on over there,

Sue took a visit to the National Learning Network in Kilkenny this morning, to meet some of the students And Manager Vivienne Brady,

Cllr David Fitzgerald on Fine Gael and where they are at,

Val Cox talks to Sue about her book “Independence memories” which includes the story of Mary Wallace and her family from Kilkenny,

And Kilkenny man and former General Secretary of the INMO [Irish nurses and midwives organisation] Liam Doran talks to Sue about Sláinte Care the resignations and the grand plan to roll out universal health care.