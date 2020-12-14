The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 14th December 2020

On Monday’s Show,

The wondrous joyous victory of Kilkenny in Croke park on Saturday under floodlights, Sue talks to Denise Gaul one of the shining stars and Eddie Keher.

Aoife Doyle with some self care advice, Find out more here and also here,

John Bryan on going the last Brexit mile,

Monica Hayes award winning series Women’s Bits – Today, is Margaret Renehan’s Story.

And Dr Eric Derr on is it the end of the line for Donald Trump.