The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 15th February 2021

On Monday’s Show,

Two new hotels get the go ahead in Kilkenny, a vote of confidence in the future of Tourism in the City, Sue talks to Chairman of Kilkenny Tourism Ciarán Conroy on this,

Looking for a very particular pussy cat, Sue chats to Cari who was on last week about her cat who had been tragically knocked down,

Edward Hayden makes pancakes in his kitchen while he chats to Sue on how to make the perfect pancake. The reciepe is as follows;

PANCAKE BATTER:

8oz/225g plain flour

Pinch salt

1oz/25g caster sugar

2 large eggs

450ml milk

Grated zest of 1 lemon(optional)

In a large mixing bowl sieve the flour and the salt together.

Break in the two large eggs and whisk continuously whilst adding the milk until a smooth batter has been achieved. Add in the grated lemon zest (if using) and the sugar at this stage also. Mix thoroughly until combined and then transfer into the fridge to rest until required.

Meanwhile heat a pan until quite hot. Add a little oil or butter to the pan and then spoon in the pancake batter and swirl quickly until the entire pan has been covered with the batter.

Allow to cook for about a moment or two on either side until they are nice and golden brown.

Serving Suggestions:

Chocolate Spread, Maple Syrup, Lemon & Sugar, Honey, Jam & Butter, Mixed Berry compote natural yogurt & freshly whipped cream.

Gillian Bird of the DSPCA on Covid puppies

Trevor Gillespie of MyPod MySpace on modular small houses and he has a cat for Cari!

Dr Leysan Nurgalieva, about her research on covid contact tracing apps

And the very last episode of Monica Hayes award winning series, today featuring Carlow Camogie player Collette Dormer.