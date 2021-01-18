The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 18th January 2021

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn,

On Monday’s Show,

Lorcan Scott, the Wildlife Officer of The Heritage Council, and Valerie Byrne, a witness chats about a beautiful seal has arrived in the River Nore in Thomastown.

Aoife Doyle, a Senior Occupational Therapist, on “resilience”,

The Sisters of St John of God who ran the Thomastown County Home issue a statement. Mike Gorey, who was a child in the home, talks about his experience as on orphan in the county home.

A response from the HSE on the vaccine roll out in St Lukes and the nursing home,

Monica’s Women’s Bits features Loretto Kenny,

Andrew McGuiness on the Mother and Baby Homes investigation,

And author Tara Heavey on Nature as our religion.