The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 18th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show

Manchán Magan, a most unusual, intriguing and charming person who will soon be coming to Fennellys in Callan and who has just written Tree Dogs Banshee Fingers and other Irish Words for Nature chats to Sue,

John Maye of Kilkenny City Harriers tells us about the “Streets of Kilkenny”, the first big event of it’s kind this weekend,

Photographer Vicky Comerford on her odyssey. A photograph a day since the beginning of the pandemic, which ends this weekend,

Disappearing pubs, Anthony Morrison of Kilkenny Vintners on pubs closing during the Pandemic,

Ken McGuire chats about the rise of Ellen Molloy,

And It’s Monday and so it’s time for our weekly programme series Trees: From Seed to Sawdust which highlights the important role trees play in our lives. This week we look at trees and the long history of music and musical instrument making in Ireland, which can be partly attributed to the presence of trees in our lives.