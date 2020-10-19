The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 19th October 2020

On Monday’s Show, Michael Conway consultant cardiologist at St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny on the virus and fewer deaths since we had in the first wave in March/April,

HSE Senior Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on how to manage your stress and anxiety in these uncertain times.

Chief Librarian Josephine Coyne on Bookville,

Domhnall Doyle on the latest Covid 19 restrictions,

Kathleen Bergin, sister of missing woman Jo Jo Dollard, who disappeared on 9th of November 1995, on the development in the case.

Monica Hayes Women’s Bits series. Trish Fox recalls a great day out.

Kieran O’Gorman of Kieran O’Gorman Hair and Beauty Day Spa on the restrictions ahead.

Minister Malcolm Noonan after just been briefed on the virus.