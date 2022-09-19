The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 19th September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Willie Mullins shares his reflections on meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Stephen Murphy of the Fr McGrath Centre tells us about the Loughmacask Plan Meeting that will be happening tonight in the Butts.

Caitriona Cullen of the Cullen Nurseries in Carlow chats about the ACORNS Programme for new female entrepreneurs in rural areas.

As Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Caribbean, Zara and her mother Joanne Doyle were left trapped in the Dominican Republic.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan tells us about the traffic plan for the three days of National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska.

We learn about “The Irish Civil War in Colour,” an incredible book of images documenting the Civil War, from photographer and colourist John O’Bryne and author and historian Michael Barry.

Sinead Keogh on what’s coming up on Full Time this evening.