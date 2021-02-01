The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 1st February 2021

The Way It Is

Today, One of Ireland’s brightest women scientists Professor Aoife McLysaght on ZERO Covid and how it might work,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on strategies for those learning at home,

We can’t go up the mountains at the moment but Liam McCabe of South East Mountain Rescue Association has some suggestions to keep us occupied until we can climb those hills again,

Sue asks former Fine Gael Senator Pat O Neill whether the EU was sorely lacking Phil Hogan’s experience and clout last weekend

Monica brings us a story from her award winning Women’s Bit’s series, Today is Patricia Cantwell’s story about the time she nearly met Muhammad Ali,

And St. Brigid’s crosses left out for free, Sue chats to Patricia Moylan Ralph on her work.