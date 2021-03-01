The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 1st March 2021

The Way It Is

On Monday’s Show,

Young and not so young delighted to be back in the classrooms today, Sue speaks to Ann Foley, Principal as St. John of God Primary School Kilkenny and Alison Tynan teacher at Gaelscoil Átha í on the first day back at school today,

We hear from some parents and little schoolgirl Ellie on how the school day went,

A virtual St Patrick’s Day, Cllr Joe Malone Chairman of The Kilkenny St Patrick’s Day Committee is with Sue in person! Also telling us about some of his Covid lock-down adventures,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle with sound advice on keeping our mental health together

Two thirds of Carlow Kilkenny’s Bank of Ireland branches will close by September, local reaction to the effect this will have on our towns

Bill O’Keeffe, on the implications the closing banks have on Farm Business and young farmers.