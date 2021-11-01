The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 1st November, 2021

The Way It Is;

Sue is back on The Way It Is,

On Monday’s show,

We head to Glasgow to hear from a Carlow Woman who is there for COP 26, Jane Mellett tells us all about it,

Mike Kelly reminisces on 30 years of Young Irish Filmmakers,

Michael Somers and Siobhan Dermody of Teagasc tell us about celebrating Science week

MEP Grace O’Sullivan remembers her time on Rainbow Warrior as it makes its way up the River Clyde to Glasgow to remind World leaders what it was all about before we were all focused on Climate Change,

And we go over to our weekly programme on Trees which looks at the value of trees, not just from an economic perspective but also in relation to their ability to store carbon. This is becoming more and more important as we try to reduce the amount of carbon going into the atmosphere and prevent further global warming. In this programme Monica Hayes meets the Irish Wood Producers at their wood chip depot in New Ross and explores with them the role of money and the environment in their wood chip business.