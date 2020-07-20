The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 20th July 2020

On Monday’s show – The Kilkenny Arts Festival is going ahead under the new title Kilkenny Arts Festival X with some great live and online events and Festival Director Olga Barry tells us about it. Kilkenny singer Tomás Jackman remembers his Covid experience three months later. Physiotherapist Shirley Trimble on looking after your body after childbirth. Des Manning, Manning’s Travel Kilkenny on the elusive Green list and our weekly series ‘Women’s Bits’ featuring women telling their own stories.