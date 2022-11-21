The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday, 21st November 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Mayor David Fitzgerald speaks out on the recent incident in Kilkenny, road fatalities and housing threshold.

Author Ally Bunbury on her new book ‘All Wrapped Up’.

Kilkenny City’s train station became the first facility of its kind in the country to achieve Age Friendly status. Edwina Grace talks to the people involved at a reception that took place at the County Hall.

Green Party Cllr Maria Dollard on huge deficit of services for people with disabilities, COP27 outcomes and the Greens & Russia.

Jess Lawton tells us about the SETU College Awareness Week.