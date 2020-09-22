The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 21st September 2020

On the show today…

We hear about Kilkenny’s new outdoor tour offer, the ribbon is cut on “The Thatch” in Graiguecullen.

The Coronavirus figures are rising in Waterford, or is it South Kilkenny?

Monica Hayes series “Women’s Bits” continues.

Seamus Nugent from the local sports partnership talks about Sam Bennett’s Tour De France win.

And we hear from Eda Milne about the flu virus of 1918/1919 and how it ended, and some stories from the area at the time.



PART ONE



PART TWO

