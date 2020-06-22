The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 22nd June 2020

On Monday’s show, the amazing Bee Orchid which has been hiding away on the Waterford Institute of Technology Campus. Specsavers back up and running, so what to expect when going for an appointment. What to expect too from restaurants as they reopen, Sue talks to both Zuni in Kilkenny and Clashganny House in County Carlow. With an eye to government formation we have Grace O Sullivan Green MEP. Our weekly story from the ‘Women’s Bits’ series and the one way system in Kilkenny City which created slow moving traffic over the weekend..