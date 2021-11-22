The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 22nd November 2021

The Way It Is;

Today…

Thomastown Intensive Care specialist Alan Gaffney on how he and his

colleagues are coping with mounting pressure on the Health System. . .

Elaine Roche, mother of soccer star Ellen Molloy on her daughter’s game

yesterday, the heartache of missing inclusion because of a hamstring injury and

why Elaine couldn’t go to see her daughter play. . .

Stefan Doyle on his latest X Factor Romania outing and meeting his siblings for the

first time,all in the glare of the public on the X Factor Stage. . .

Pharmacies role in the booster roll out. . .

Domhnall Doyle on where we are at with the virus coming up to Christmas. . .

And Monica Hayes brings us episode eight of Trees. . .