The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 22nd November 2021
The Way It Is;
Today…
Thomastown Intensive Care specialist Alan Gaffney on how he and his
colleagues are coping with mounting pressure on the Health System. . .
Elaine Roche, mother of soccer star Ellen Molloy on her daughter’s game
yesterday, the heartache of missing inclusion because of a hamstring injury and
why Elaine couldn’t go to see her daughter play. . .
Stefan Doyle on his latest X Factor Romania outing and meeting his siblings for the
first time,all in the glare of the public on the X Factor Stage. . .
Pharmacies role in the booster roll out. . .
Domhnall Doyle on where we are at with the virus coming up to Christmas. . .
And Monica Hayes brings us episode eight of Trees. . .