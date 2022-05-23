Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 23rd May 2022

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond23/05/2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Sinead Keogh joins Sue in studio to look back at a great weekend of sport,

Shirley Lanigan reviews Gardening Together – a collaboration between Diarmuid Gavin and Paul Smith,

Edwina Grace was out and about talking to people about the cost of living

Jane Mellett, Laudato Si’ Officer with Trocaire – faith and the environment,

South MEP Grace O Sullivan was refused entry to Gaza by Israel at the weekend, she explains what happened,

And Dolphins in the River barrow at the weekend, we hear all about it.

