Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 23rd May 2022
LISTEN BACK HERE
The Way It Is;
On today’s show,
Sinead Keogh joins Sue in studio to look back at a great weekend of sport,
Shirley Lanigan reviews Gardening Together – a collaboration between Diarmuid Gavin and Paul Smith,
Edwina Grace was out and about talking to people about the cost of living
Jane Mellett, Laudato Si’ Officer with Trocaire – faith and the environment,
South MEP Grace O Sullivan was refused entry to Gaza by Israel at the weekend, she explains what happened,
And Dolphins in the River barrow at the weekend, we hear all about it.