The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 25th January 2021

On Monday’s Show,

Today, Sue Dillon tells us of a man in his seventies who is homeless in Thomastown on one of the coldest nights of the year, we hear what happened and how the local guards came to the rescue.

HSE Occupational therapist Aoife Doyle on keeping your life together in these trying times, find out more here

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Andrew McGuinness; Kilkenny tops IBAL list.

Domhnall Doyle on the latest government discussions on restrictions at the airports, extended restrictions, schools, special needs classes and vaccines

On Womens Bits we hear from Elizabeth Connors who sang at Carnegie Hall,

Brian Egan Manager of Bluebird Care on a small number of Bluebird Care staff being vaccinated for Covid 19,

And Anne Shorthall gives an insight into how family resource centres are doing.