The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 27th February 2023

We hear from a resident of Vicar Street about the arrival of Asylum seekers in her neighbourhood at the weekend.

Martin Rafter, Assistant CEO & Social Inclusion Programmes Manager at Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, on the Kilkenny Inn refugees and on helping with the settling in of those people.

We hear from Amanda Ferguson, a freelance journalist in Northern Ireland, about what looks like an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Rose Clinic expanding to Carlow. Professor Paul Redmond joins us to talk about this new venture.

Alan O Reilly or Carlow Weather on the road to the North to see the Aurora Borealis.

Dr. Thomas McGrath tells us about the Carlow College receiving a record number of CAO applications.