The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 29th June 2020

On Monday’s show, more reaction to government formation and to Phil Hogan’s announcement that he is not going for the WTO job. Sinead Gavin, HSE Chartered Physiotherapist on getting back to exercise after Covid 19. Martin Rafter of Kilkenny Leader Partnership with some good news on grants for business and communities. Siobhan Gray of Carlow Credit Union and finally Sharon Smith from Riverbank Restaurant in Tullow and Gerry Rafter of Rafter Dempsey’s Gastro Pub, Kilkenny on their first day back as a restaurant and pub respectively.