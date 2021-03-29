The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 29th March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today is the start of a new 9-week series and it’s all about the Nore Vision Project which is a Leader initiative aimed at getting people engaged with the river so that going forward they can create a board or a trust that supports all things related to the River Nore into the future. In this the first programme we hear about why the Nore Vision Project was established, what is has achieved so far and it’s aims for the future,

Also today some brilliant transition year students at St Leo’s College have been putting their teachers through their paces, saying it’s OK not to be OK

John MacKenna drops by to tell us about his new Arts Show; the Gallery which starts this evening here on KCLR,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle talks about parenting in the Pandemic

Dr Jonathan Jacob on antibody tests, who is getting them? and why and what role they might have in the fight against Covid?

And Kilkenny Councillors chat to Sue about the Councils position on Castlebanny Wind Farm plans