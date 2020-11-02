The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 2nd November 2020

On Monday’s Show,

Broadcast journalist Frank Greaney, Author of Crowded House, the story behind the gruesome murder of Patricia O Connor from Windgap in County Kilkenny on his book.

Sean Reidy on Dunbrody, A Famine Odyssey, the story of the ship Dunbrody which we are familiar with, docked as she is at the quay in New Ross,

What is going on with Glanbia and water at Gorteens in south Kilkenny? Killian Woods, Sunday Business Post Journalist on this

Aoife Doyle occupational therapist with the HSE on managing our screen-time in these strange times,

Former Fine Gael Senator Pat O Neill on “trouble with Leo”

And in Women’s Bits- Monica Hayes series on women’s stories – We hear from Margaret Grant, who talks about how she feels about her nose!