The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 30th August, 2021

Tomás Jackman on the latest rumblings that Live music performance is on it’s way back. He looks forward to the return of live events and performances,

HSE Senior Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle joins us for the last in her long running feature, helping us mind our mental health during the pandemic. Today, she looks back on the key tips she has given about anxiety management, sleep hygiene, routine , planning & pacing and resilience

Áine Fahey looks back on Camogie and the heartbreak for Kilkenny Senior Womens team. However the intermediates and minors do have finals to look forward to.

Sue chats to Sisi Shinth about her community from Kerala in India. She is joined by Nikhola who work in the health care locally and who will be celebrating their culture in Kilkenny tomorrow.

and We focus on Clean Air in the last programme in the series ‘What Has Europe Ever Done for the Environment’. Susan Clarke brings reports from Vivian Lonnela Co-ordinating Spokesperson at the European Commission with special responsibility for the Green Deal who talks about the responsibilities that countries in the EU have, to provide clean air for their citizens. Katherina Kinsella, Secondary School science and maths teacher in Presentation College Carlow explains the role her students have had in monitoring the air quality while Professor John Wenger, Professor of Chemistry at UCC gives an overview of the EU’s policies and successes in terms of tackling Air pollution. ‘What Has Europe Ever Done for the Environment?’ if funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative

