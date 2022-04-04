The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 4th April 2022

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s show,

Etaoin Houlihan all about Fennellys of Callan being named as one of Ireland’s top 100 restaurants.

Eoin Swithin Walsh tells us about the Civil War brewing in Kilkenny 100 years ago this month.

Gwen Walsh and Trish Finnegan chats about the return of the monthly markets to Dunnamaggin. The first market of the year is on Easter Sunday in Madge’s Garden.

Vet Richard Ryan of Archersfield Veterinary Practice Kilkenny tells us about his recent patients – big and small animals. He also answers your pet queries.

Ella Pender and Ciara Byrne, Transition Year Students from Tullow Community, on making it on the finals of Junk Kouture with their creation ‘God is a Woman’.

And Garden Expert Shirley Lanigan tells us about Garden Talks at the Parade Tower, Kilkenny this spring season.