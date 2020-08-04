The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 4th August 2020

On Tuesday’s show, John Hume’s role establishing the Credit Union movement and his visit to Kilkenny is remembered by Ian Coulter. His role in bringing about peace in Northern Ireland is outlined by Fergus Finlay, Former Labour Special Advisor to the Government. Waterford Institute of Technology is putting out a call to sports people aged 13-17 to apply for the WIT Vikings Sport Rising Star programme and Jack Lyons joins us to tell us more. There has been an extension of the ban on the burning, marketing and selling of Smoky Coal to all towns and populations over 10,000 people and Tom Minett CEO of CPL Industries reacts to the news. (CPL is the largest fuel supplier in the State and manufactures low smoke fuels). Nicola Wolfe, Life and Mental Health Coach encourages us to be pro-active in looking after your mental health. Finally in anticipation of the Cabinet announcement on the lifting or not, of restrictions into Phase 4, Des Manning of Manning Travel addresses the Green List and random testings at airports for incoming passengers.