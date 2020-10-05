The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 5th October 2020

On Monday’s show, Sue is back in the hot seat and has a great show lined up,

Domhnall Doyle from the news booth is chatting on Covid 19 developments.

Aoife Doyle of the Carlow Kilkenny Mental Health team chats about the help they offer that will help people in the upcoming uncertain weeks.

Dave O Neill, Chair of Graigue Ballycallan, on the effect Covid 19 is having on Sports and how the sporting community will deal with such events.

Dr. Tara Shine an Environmental Consultant chats to Sue about being appointed to a senior UN role.

Professor Gerry Killeen of UCC on Zero Covid Groups and the possibility of moving to Level 5 restrictions.

And Muiris Brick in New York chats to Sue about what he has to say about Covid 19 and the President of The United States

Listener Pat O’Carroll objects to the Cabinets rejection of NPHET’s advice

Monica Hayes Women’s Bits – Ann McDonald