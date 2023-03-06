The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 6th March 2023

Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer at Kilkenny County Council, on tells us all about “Let’s Team Up to Clean Up”. Volunteers get set to take to the highways and byways and local housing estates in Kilkenny to pick up other people’s litter.

Kilkenny Woman, Amanda Fennelly, on her work at RTE Gold.

Big deal down in the deep south of Kilkenny as the sod is turned on Waterford’s North quays and are there whispers of a land grab once more. Edwina Grace was out and about there to chat with those involved.

Letters from the Front is a tale of three families caught up in World War One and it will be told in the Watergate Theatre later in the month. Don O’Connor tells us all about it.

John Mulcahy, Business Advisor at Local Enterprise Kilkenny, chats about Local Enterprise Week taking place from the 6th-10th March.

Singer-songwriter Christine Tobin on her upcoming Irish Tour launching her album entitled “Returning Weather”.