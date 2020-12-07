The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 7th December 2020

On Monday’s Show,

Bella Bielenberg tells us about their Christmas market at Sandbrook House near Ballon,

Ballykeefe Distillery celebrate their first bottle of whiskey, Morgan Ging talks all things Whiskey with Sue.

John Bryan on the Brexit endgame,

Monica Hayes award winning series Women’s Bits. Today we hear from Petronelle Clifton Brown who has written this story that recalls the journey she took, traveling to Sydney in Australia on a liner in the 1960s.

And Occupational therapist Aoife Doyle tells us about “grounding techniques” at a time of heightened stress and anxiety. Find out more here and here