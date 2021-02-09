The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 8th February 2021

On Monday’s Show,

Heaven Help Us…! Paul Hennessy tells Sue about his gorgeous girl who wowed them in Leopardstown race yesterday,

Frank Curran of Petronella Restaurant has gone all romantic and he has a beautiful hamper and a performance by a wonderful Irish Singer to give away this week,

Aoife Doyle, Occupational Therapist on Smart Goals,

Cllr Eamonn Aylward on a major wind farm proposed for Castlebanny, up over Ballyhale and the Arrigle Valley,

Monica Hayes award winning Women’s Bits series features, today is Bunny Gladney from St Mullins

And local TD John Mc Guinness on going into Government with Sinn Fein, the vaccination roll out and keeping in touch with constituents during the lockdown.