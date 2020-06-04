The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Thursday 4th June 2020

On Thursday’s show.. Clodagh West Keogh talks about how she very bravely rescued two men who got into difficulties on Bank Holiday Monday at the Dinan River. Sue takes us up the Castlecomer Plateau to talk trees at horse trainer Jim Bolger’s place with Michael Somers. Eva Boyle from HIQA talks about the recent publication on their review of childcare services in 2019. Head Chef, Rasmus Lund Johanasson from Brescia in Italy, once the epicentre of Covid 19, on how things are there now. Chef and KCLR Presenter Edward Hayden for his Thursday chat and Matt O Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show…