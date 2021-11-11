The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 11th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

Out on the parade with Edward Hayden and his students from WIT on a trip to Kilkenny to experience the City’s Food culture,

Three parents of children with Type one Diabetes are in to tell us how they deal with the very challenging diagnosis their children have had and how they cope day to day.

Bill Badbody of Waterford Whispers News tells us about the annual just out, his ongoing controversial views as a landlord and his recent fairly disparaging remarks about Kilkenny’s status within the new technological University for the South East,

Kilkenny’s Sadhbh O Neill, DCU assistant Professor on COP26 and in particular the news that it appears at least that the US and China have agreed on serious climate measures,

And as always Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show.