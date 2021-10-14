The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 14th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

We hear all about Drummin Bog and why it is important, Martin Lyttle and Mick Wright explain,

It’s the time of year for Team Hope’s Shoebox Appeal to start! We tell you how you can bring Christmas joy to children around the world who have very little,

David Moore of Astronomy Ireland tells us about Moon Night and also his attempts to become an astronaut,

What Climate Change means for farmers, Ronan Boyle of EASYFIX lets us know,

Listener Ray gives his reaction to the Budget 2022’s effect on children and their health,

An update on the new MRI for St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, Declan McCann, Chairman of Friends of St Luke’s tells us what is really going on,

And Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show.