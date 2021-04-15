The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 15th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, the suspense is killing as we wonder who is the winner of the Lotto prize of 12.7 million euros bought in Kilkenny, Sue talks to Lotto Headquarters

Tom Beegan with a career behind him in the old South Eastern Health Board and The Health and Safety Authority, talks about the challenges for the Health Service.

Cllr Maria Dollard on sports and recreation in the grounds of Kilkenny County Council,

At last light at the end of the tunnel for hair salons, Sue chats to hair stylist Kieran O’Gorman on reopening of hair salons in the coming months,

Elaine, Marie and Margaret, three women of a certain age on their lives over the past year

and Pet Sounds with Ormonde Veterinary , and we are talking dogs and teeth